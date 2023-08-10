'Attack on democracy': Prosecutor suspended by Ron DeSantis speaks out

Ousted Orlando prosecutor Monique Worrell hit back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on MSNBC Wednesday, calling his move to throw her out of office an "attack on democracy."

DeSantis unilaterally suspended Worrell, an independently elected Democratic prosecutor and the state's only Black woman state attorney, claiming that he was entitled to do so because she was taking insufficient action to fight crime in her area — even though homicides have declined in her district over the last year for which there is data. The move sparked outrage, and came shortly after he dismissed another state attorney for refusing to enforce abortion laws, which was found illegal by a federal judge.

"What were you told?" asked anchor Joy Reid. "What was the notice to you when you are dismissed?"

"I received a call from one of my investigators this morning, reading me, basically, a notice of my removal, telling me that I needed to not come in to the office, and to return all state property."

"And Ron DeSantis is framing this, for his fans, I'm sure, as an attack on George Soros," said Reid. "Have you ever met George Soros?"

"I have never met him. Not at all," confirmed Worrell.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'They’re hearing the message': Trump’s incendiary rhetoric linked to Utah shooting

"So what is your plan now?" asked Reid. "I know Andrew Warren did sue but a federal judge, while finding in his favor, said that he couldn't reinstate him, that wasn't something that he had the power to do. Do you plan to sue?"

"I have a similar legal team and they are currently reviewing the executive order and we are considering what our legal options are," said Worrell. "But what you said was right on point, Joy, this was an attack on democracy. Everyone, Democrat, Republican, and independent or otherwise, should be concerned that here in the state of Florida, one person can remove duly elected officials because they are not politically aligned. And that is exactly what an attack on democracy look like."

Watch the video below or at the link.