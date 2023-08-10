'They’re hearing the message': Trump’s incendiary rhetoric linked to Utah shooting

A legal expert on Wednesday linked the fatal shooting of a Utah man by authorities amid an FBI probe of threats to President Joe Biden to Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

Former Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” said she hopes the judge hearing the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case will put a stop to it.

“You hear the reporting that (Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis) has added security. You've seen the images of the added barriers and such around the Fulton County Courthouse,” guest host John King said.

“We start the program with this breaking news story out of Utah a very, very disturbing story, the FBI trying to arrest ultimately shooting a gentleman who posted online threats. He's the president, the Attorney General, the Vice President. Just from a prosecutor's perspective, that the moment you're trying to do your job and all this.”

Friedman Agnifilo said “It doesn't help that Donald Trump puts these threats out over and over and over again.”

“I mean, it starts January 6, when everyone who stormed the Capitol felt they were following his lead. And he didn't stop them for 187 minutes, in fact, at 2:24 in the afternoon he tweeted another tweet that sort of exacerbated it. And then look at Alvin Bragg, where he posted a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg's head and then he claims ‘Oh, it was not a threat, I was just advertising for American made baseball bats.’ Nobody believes that.”

Friedman Agnifilo also noted Trump’s Truth Social post in which the former president the day after his arraignment in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case wrote "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!"

“Those are the dog whistle calls to his followers. They know what he's asking for. They know their threats, and they're all laughing in everybody's face that we can't stop him. And so the people like this, this, this extreme person who got into the confrontation with the FBI today, you know, they're hearing the message from Donald Trump and it's scary. It's terrifying. It has to stop and hopefully Judge (Tanya) Chutkan will put a stop to it at a hearing this week.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.