Failed MAGA candidate faces backlash after dumping Trump in 2024 endorsement
Don Bolduc

Ret. Gen. Don Bolduc, who lost handily last year to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has switched horses when it comes to the 2024 presidential primary.

Writing on Twitter, Bolduc endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who just this week announced her intend to run for president.

"I am proud to endorse Nikki Haley for President of the United States!" declared Bolduc, who last year became the butt of numerous jokes after he fell for an internet hoax about schools letting students use litter boxes. "Nikki is exactly who we need leading our country out of the mess we are in."

Bolduc's decision to endorse Haley is surprising given that he centered his entire primary pitch to Republican voters last year on false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from the former president.

Many of Bolduc's MAGA-aligned followers, meanwhile, were angry that he would endorse one of Trump's rivals.

"Beyond disappointing," wrote one angry follower.

"You don't want to endorse someone who has a chance?" asked another.

"You and the Bushes and Raul RINO and Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney all want Haley soooo bad," declared another.

"Just lost all respect for you sir," declared an apparent one-time Bolduc supporter.

Current polls show Haley trailing significantly behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally declare his candidacy for the presidency.

