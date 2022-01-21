Trump supporter arrested after charging police line at DC 'March for Life’: report

An apparent supporter of former president Donald Trump was arrested in Washington on Friday after reportedly charging a police line during the anti-abortion March for Life.



"A Washington DC police official confirms to The Daily Beast that one Trump hat-wearing woman was arrested today at the 'March for Life' after she charged the police line near the hate group Patriot Front and a taser fell out of her coat," the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reported.

Petrizzo posted a photo of the woman wearing a pink Trump hat, seated on a curb apparently in handcuffs, and surrounded by police officers.

READ MORE: 'Pro-Trump Republican' Senate candidate accused by sister of covering up their father's incestuous abuse

He also posted multiple videos documenting how members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front "derailed" the march.

"The hate group Patriot Front has shown up at the DC anti-choice march," Petrizzo reported. "The white nationalist organization now appears stuck in the middle of the march route. The ‘March for Life’ has been derailed by the white nationalist & neo-Nazi hate group Patriot Front."

Later, he wrote that members of Patriot Front were "wandering through DC as their leader attempts to organize a U-Haul pick up."

"A UHaul came to pick up flags near Capital One Arena and now the neo-Nazi marchers are getting on to the DC metro," he reported.

Earlier this month, Patriot Front members similarly tried to infiltrate an anti-choice march in Chicago.

In December, hundreds of Patriot Front members marched through DC to the Capitol, sparking concerns as the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection approached.

More below.