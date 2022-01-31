'Throw him in jail!' Dem lawmaker reacts to 'mobster' Trump's proposal to pardon Capitol rioters

One Democratic lawmaker called for Donald Trump to be locked up on Sunday after the former president floated the idea of pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists if he recaptures the White House.



"It's kind of like a mobster trying to tell some of his underlings that are under arrest right now, 'Don't talk, don't worry, I'll take care of you at the end,'" Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told MSNBC. "Much of everything that actually Trump does is act like a mobster except being more corrupt and a lot dumber."

"But the point we have to really be worried about is that he's trying to incite people to violence in case the judicial process takes hold and actually holds him accountable," Gallego added, referring to Trump's call for "massive protests" if he's prosecuted.

Gallego said those comments were "very dangerous" given that if such protests occurred, "there's going to be pushback on the other side, and we just don't want to go down that road."

MSNBC host Alicia Menendez then played a clip of a Trump supporter who attended his rally on Saturday.

The Trump supporter, Rhoda Benfield, was asked what she makes of "how angry the country is right now at each other."

"Let them fight it out," Benfield responded. "You're looking at another civil war anyway. Let them fight it out. America is not what it used to be. It used to be a great place to live. Now it's not."



Asked about his reaction to Benfield's comments, Gallego said, "People like that are just unpatriotic. I can’t believe they’ve given up on America."

"My family came here from different countries because they believe in America, and they still believe in America," Gallego added. "The fact that you don’t have your preferred candidate and suddenly because of that reason, this country is horrible, tells you a lot about who you are, not who the country is. Most of these people hate America because they’re losers and they want to give excuses for everybody else as to why they're no longer doing well. And instead of actually looking internally and realizing that they probably have some faults, they have to blame people of color, they have to blame a political party, when in fact most of the time it's their own causes. And this is what Donald Trump is really good at, he's really good at finding these losers and giving them a reason to blame everybody else except for themselves."



Finally, Gallego was asked whether Trump's offer of pardons for Capitol rioters "raises the stakes" of Jan. 6 investigations.

"It shouldn't," he responded. "The only reason it shouldn't is because you should already understand the seriousness of this before he even opened his mouth. So if you are someone like AG (Merrick) Garland, you should obviously not look at this and say, 'We have to move harder and faster,' because you should already be doing that."

"This is nothing that none of us haven't heard before," Gallego added. "This man is corrupt. He has no concept of morals. He has no concept of standards. Given the opportunity, he will try to steal the election again. He will try to overthrow the government again. This is why you have to hold him accountable, get the case together, throw him in jail, and throw all the people who were his co-conspirators in jail."

