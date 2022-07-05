'It's hurting Trump -- I think he knows it': Former White House insiders are causing Trump major problems

Expanding upon a column that he wrote for the Daily Beast over the weekend, conservative analyst Matt Lewis appeared on CNN's "New Day" to talk about the damage being done to former President Donald Trump by former members of his administration who have testified publicly against him on the televised House Jan 6th Committee hearings.

On Saturday Lewis wrote, "I don’t think there has ever been a past president who has engendered such little loyalty from his inner circle (yes, I’m counting Richard Nixon). But never mind presidents. How many people have you worked with who think you’re unfit and unstable? I’m guessing that number does not even approach Trump’s."

Speaking with CNN host Brianna Keilar on Tuesday morning, Lewis noted that Trump is likely aware of the damage being inflicted on his 2024 presidential hopes by people who once served under him.

"You quote saying 'the call is coming from inside the house,'" Keillar prompted him. "What you thought is interesting, Matt. You're making a case that it is making a dent -- why do you think so?"

'Well, first, I think we have to give Democrats a credit here, there's such a temptation in the hearings who wants to hog the spotlight and have speeches," he began. "You could imagine that Democrats might be trying to score political points immediately worried about the midterms. Instead, I think they've let Republicans mostly prosecute this case. It's Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger that have been doing, I think, the majority of the questioning."

"But mostly, it's been actual Republicans -- people who worked for Donald Trump who have provided testimony -- that I do think matters," he continued. "And, look, I don't think it's the kind of thing like an 'aha, gotcha' moment where there's going to be an epiphany, and Republican voters will suddenly disavow Donald Trump. I don't think we'll have that storybook ending, but what I do think is happening is sort of a gradual erosion of support for Donald Trump."

"Again," he continued, "this may not make Democrats terribly happy. I think Republicans are more likely to look to somebody like Ron DeSantis as a younger conservative with less baggage. But I do think it's making a difference and I do think it's hurting Donald Trump. -- and I think he knows it."

Watch the video below or at this link.