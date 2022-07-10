Trump's 'nonsensical' attempts to manipulate Jan 6th witness testimony buried by legal expert

Appearing early Sunday morning on CNN, former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore laughed off Donald Trump's offer to suspend his claim of executive privilege and allow former White House adviser Steve Bannon to talk to Jan 6th investigators.

Speaking with host Whitney Wild, the legal analyst said Trump and his legal advisers are indulging in "nonsensical" legal maneuvering, possibly in an attempt to drag things out until after the midterm elections.

"Sources have also told CNN that Trump is considering waiving executive privilege for Steve Bannon which could possibly clear the way for him to testify to the January 6th committee while he's facing a criminal contempt charge because he says he's not going in front of the committee," Wild began. "He says that he is basically barred from doing that because of these executive privilege claims. If the former president says he would waive that, and I know there's debate whether or not he's entitled to executive privilege, how does this impact the Bannon case, the committee's investigation? What does this all mean?"

"I'm not very impressed by the offer," Moore smirked. "I will tell you, when you have someone, at least is apparently the target of an inquiry and they want to handpick who can come and give statements and block the other people from giving statements, I have some real concerns about that."

Adding, "It reminds me of Bonnie waiving executive privilege for Clyde," he continued. "It's nonsensical. The privilege needs to be waived or it doesn't. I don't think this will be a situation where they're going to allow Trump to handpick people that give testimony -- we'll see as we go on."

"Some of this is a waiting game. some of this is an effort to drag this out until after the midterms, until after the new Congress comes in," he elaborated. "I think there are some clear efforts there that are going on to block things in court and claim privileges and the type of stuff that keeps it away from the American people and that's the travesty of it. We want to know where the failures were. If they rest at the feet of the former president, we have to deal with that. We have to deal with making sure this does not happen again."

Watch below: