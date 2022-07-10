Trump's legal problems set to explode over the next few weeks: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, Donald Trump and his family are about to enter what the journalist called a "summer of legal hell" as a multitude of his legal problems -- both civil and criminal -- come to a head.

While much of the focus of the former president's legal travails has been on the House select committee Jan 6th hearings attempting to prove that Trump had a hand in the seditious insurrection, as well as the special grand jury in Georgia looking into his attempts to subvert the 2020 election results, the former president is also facing several depositions he must endure tied to lawsuits he and his family are facing.

With former Trump fixer Michael Cohen joking, "I don’t suspect that he’s going to have the free time he has had in the past to play any golf,” Pagliery detailed what the former president is facing over the next two weeks -- and beyond into Labor Day.

"During the week of July 18, Trump and two of his adult children will face tough questions from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka will be asked about the roles they had in personally overseeing the way the family company vastly inflated the monetary value of its properties to land inappropriate bank loans and minimize tax payments," he wrote. "Then, the very next week, the Trump Organization faces trial for the way Trump appears to have directed his security guards to attack protesters who were calling him out for his infamously racist rant about Mexicans when he launched his presidential run in 2015."

Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric are also on the spot at the beginning of August as attorneys will grill them "seeking to prove that the family knew a crappy business phone was a dud but still hawked it as a business opportunity on their Celebrity Apprentice television show. The former president is the final deposition scheduled in the case, which will drag him into a closed-door interview on Aug. 31," adding that new never-seen-before footage from the show is expected to be released.

The report notes that the Georgia investigation being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to be wrapping up at the end of August which could lead to an indictment based upon Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the former president demanded he find enough votes for him to win the state's Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Pagliery wrote, "Of course, it’s entirely possible “ol’ Donny Trump” gets out of all these jams once again. Trump has an incredible record when it comes to avoiding legal and political culpability," before adding, "But the convergence of so many cases against Trump during the next few weeks means any one of these issues could become a real problem for the former president. And just when things couldn’t seem to get any worse, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to take the Trump Organization and its former CFO to trial for dodging city, state, and federal taxes by coming up with a payment scheme that included off-the-books luxury apartments, a flashy car, and tuition at an exclusive school for his grandkids."

