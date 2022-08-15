‘We all know he’s lying’: Morning Joe rips apart Trump’s shifting excuses for stealing classified docs

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough knocked down Donald Trump's excuses for taking home classified documents to his home at Mar-A-Lago.

The FBI searched the former president's home last week and removed around a dozen boxes of materials he had refused to turn over to the Department of Justice, and the "Morning Joe" host sorted through a litany of shifting justifications for Trump's possession of those documents.

"I didn't take the documents, but if I did take the documents, they weren't classified, and if they were classified, then they were planted, and if they weren't, I declassified them, and if I didn't, then it's a hoax," Scarborough said. "If it is not a hoax, Obama did it. He keeps changing, he keeps going through the lies. You know, first, he said he was working and cooperating with government agents, then, when we found out the truth about that, he said the agents planted it. Finally, he started lying -- and you're going to talk about this in a second -- saying he declassified them."

"Then on Sunday, on the Sunday shows, after all of these different stories didn't line up, after all of the lies that he had thrown out there and all of the you know what thrown against the wall didn't line up, then he had former aides go on TV and start a new round of lies," Scarborough continued. "One saying, well, he was in a rush, he was packing, he didn't know whether he was going to leave or not. Then when he found out he was going to leave the White House -- I'm not sure why he didn't know that he was leaving the White House. He lost by millions and millions of votes, lost by what he called his own victory, lost by the same number, which he said was one of the greatest landslides in American history, the Electoral College count."

"He's just making sh -- stuff up," Scarborough added. "It shows a real level of desperation. We all know he is lying. There has been, I guess if you count it, seven, eight, nine, 10 different lies."

