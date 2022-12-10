Trump has 'gone farther down the rabbit hole' because he's a 'black hole of need': Mary Trump
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt on Saturday afternoon, the niece of Donald Trump suggested that her uncle is seeking to remain relevant at all costs as his political career sunsets.

With host Witt reminding viewers that Mary Trump is a psychologist, she asked her guest, "Is there more to your uncle's most recent interaction with fringe elements an extremist? Is there anything that can explain the psychology of this?"

"Why, yes, Alex," Trump's niece replied before digging in.

"Everything that Donald does is transactional," she explained. "And one of the things we have to realize about him is he is sort of a black hole of need. And when he is not getting what he wants from some people -- I think in this case the majority of the Republicans in Congress who have had enough and sort of see him as electoral poison, he will go wherever he needs to in order to get his fix, which is attention and sycophancy."

"So it doesn't matter how extreme, it's whatever works," she continued."This has been going on since 2015. The difference is that he just needs to go farther and farther down the rabbit hole because fewer and fewer people are willing to stand up for him publicly."

