Donald Trump claimed credit for ending abortion rights, marking yet another flip-flop on the issue.

The former president drew criticism from Ron DeSantis and anti-abortion activists by suggesting Florida's six-week abortion band was "too harsh," but he told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt that he was personally responsible for the U.S. Supreme Court decision that rolled back Roe v. Wade.

“I’m the one who got rid of Roe v. Wade and everyone said that was an impossible thing to do," Trump said in a phone interview. "I put on three Supreme Court justices. Very few people have had that privilege or honor, and they're terrific people and they happen to believe that Roe v. Wade should not be there, and now it's been brought back to the states, and what I've done is given the pro-life people, who are wonderful people and loving people, I've given them the power of negotiation, because now they're going to be able to negotiate something that's very important."

The former president, who described himself in 1999 as "very pro-choice," insisted he could, if re-elected, broker a deal on abortion rights -- which are supported by about six in 10 Americans -- that "the whole country can agree with."

“What I did on Roe v. Wade…for 50 years they had been trying to do it," Trump said. "I got it done and now we’re in a position to make a really great deal, and a deal that people want."

Watch the video below or at this link.

