Watch: Ron DeSantis dodges when asked directly whether Trump lost in 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accused the Republican Party of developing a "culture of losing" -- but he's still refusing to say exactly who is responsible for developing that culture.

During a news conference on Monday, DeSantis was asked whether he believed former President Donald Trump really lost the 2020 election, and he refused to give a direct answer.

"Well I look at the last however-many election cycles," DeSantis said. "2018, we lost the House... We lost the Senate in 2020, Biden becomes president and he's done a huge amount of damage. Very unpopular in 2022, and we were supposed to have this big red wave, and other than, like, Florida and Iowa, I didn't see a red wave... and so I think the party has developed a culture of losing."

While it's true that Republicans have suffered defeats for three consecutive election cycles, DeSantis did not mention that Trump was the crucial factor in all of them, particularly in 2022 when Trump hand-picked multiple Senate candidates who were defeated during the general elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona.

Even though Trump goes out of his way to launch attacks against DeSantis nearly every day, the Florida governor has so far declined to criticize Trump directly.

