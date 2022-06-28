‘Trump hates this’: Morning Joe says abortion ruling could kill his 2024 chances before campaign begins

Former President Donald Trump is privately worried that last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights will smother his 2024 campaign before it's even officially announced, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.

A majority of Americans oppose the loss of abortion rights protections in place for nearly 50 years under the ruling in Roe v. Wade, but the court Trump built struck down those rights in last week's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson -- and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president fears voters will punish him and the Republican Party.

"Donald Trump hates this privately, and he's complaining about it privately because this will hurt him," Scarborough said. "This will hurt Republican candidates in the areas that cost him the election in 2020, in the suburbs. We talk about the suburbs of north Atlanta, the Philly suburbs, the I-4 corridor [in Florida], but those suburban areas are areas Republicans have been losing over the past several years."

"This is only going to cause, especially women in the suburbs, to move away from them more," he added. "On the other side Hispanic voters who have long been more traditionally pro-life than a lot of Democrats have given them credit for. You may have a break towards Republicans on that side of the margin. Then, of course, as always, there's a split in education. College grads, people with post-grad degrees, they're going to move toward the Democrats after this ruling, if you believe the polling, and those with high school degrees, those who have formed the backbone of a lot of Republican surge over the past 20, 30 years, they're going to most likely, if you believe the polls, move to Republicans. I don't think it's clear-cut."

However, Scarborough said, polling has already shown the Supreme Court's rulings have boosted Democrats' chances in the midterms more than four months out.

"I will say something has happened over the past two, three months and maybe it's the gun debate, maybe it's the leaked memo, that in several polls have shown Democrats picking up 10 points in the generic ballot test," he said. "This is a little tighter than some of the ones I've seen, but there's some others that show Democrats surging as much as 10 points."



