'Not even trying to hide it': Morning Joe busts GOP for floating anti-Semitic tropes to defend Trump

Republicans have been repeating Donald Trump's anti-Semitic conspiracy theory to defend him from a looming indictment in New York.

The former president claims he's about to be charged by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. in a case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and he has sought to discredit the investigation by suggesting the prosecutor is backed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros -- a claim picked up by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans.

"They're not even trying to hide the whole international Jewish bankers, anti-Semitic trope anymore," Scarborough said. "You've got House leaders attacking international Jewish bankers, you've got Ron DeSantis, who, again, you know, one week is repeating Kremlin talking points about the war and territorial disputes. The next week, he's blaming Donald Trump paying off a porn star for an alleged affair $130,000 that already sent his lawyer to jail. He's blaming that on international Jewish bankers."

"Like, this is the great white hope for the Republican Party?" he added. "As [Muhammad] Ali would say, more like the great white dope. What a joke! Again, let's just call it what it is -- it's anti-Semitism."



Watch the video below or at this link.

