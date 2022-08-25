‘Cheerful’ Trump mingles and golfs as pressure builds: ‘I don’t think anyone truly believes he’s in legal jeopardy’
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Former President Donald Trump remains "cheerful" and keeping his usual summer schedule despite multiple investigations heating up around him.

The former president has played golf, mingled at his Bedminster golf club and taken part in political events as investigators probe his handling of classified documents, business practices and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his advisers and allies say Trump understands the heat is higher than ever, but he's confident he'll come out unscathed, reported Politico.

“I don’t think anyone truly believes he’s in legal jeopardy,” said one person close to Trump’s operation. “They see this as just another headache to deal with and it’s an unnecessary issue when they could be focused on other things like preparing for a potential run.”

Trump has been working out of his office at Bedminster since the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago, and although he hasn't appeared much in public he's been buoyed by parades of supporters outside his properties and conservative media allies and GOP lawmakers who have defended him on TV.

“He was upbeat, not downbeat,” said one person who attended the Republican Study Committee member dinner with Trump a day after the FBI search. "He wasn’t deterred by it, he expressed more disdain for what they did to his family more than what they did to him, searching Melania’s closet and going after his kids. [The search] was a major discussion at the beginning of the dinner but he definitely wasn’t obsessed.”

Trump's poll numbers have improved for a potential 2024 presidential run since the FBI search, which he has been encouraged by, but more advisers are urging him to hold off on making announcement after the Department of Justice executed the search warrant.

“One big takeaway is that he is fully aware that if he gets in before midterms he’ll get blamed for losing the Senate," said one RSC member. "He made that case [to us] and understands it."

