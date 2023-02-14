'Dumbest' Trump lawyer excuse ever picked apart by Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has heard some ridiculous explanations from Donald Trump's lawyers, but he was flabbergasted by a new excuse trotted out for keeping a classified folder on his bedroom nightstand.

Timothy Parlatore, who represents the former president in the special counsel probe, told CNN that Trump kept an empty manila folder marked "Classified Evening Summary" after the Department of Justice issued a subpoena for its return because he used it to block the light on a landline telephone at his bedside.

"I've heard a lot of dumb things coming out of Trump lawyers' mouths," the "Morning Joe" host said. "First of all, where does he get these lawyers? Are they driving past and he says, 'You'll be my lawyer today'? There's a new one every week. A lot possibly will be under indictment, so he keeps having to get new lawyers."

"That is the dumbest explanation I've ever heard of," Scarborough added. "Remember Trump freaking out over markings on some of Hillary Clinton's emails that weren't even classified? He was so -- if it looked like it was classified, he freaked out. Here, you have Donald Trump using a classified folder to block out light so he could sleep? Seriously, one of the dumbest things I've ever heard from the land of stupid."

READ MORE: Trump now has his first official challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination

Watch the video below or at this link.

02 14 2023 06 49 37 youtu.be

SmartNews Video