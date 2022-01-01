'Stop listening to the pillow guy': Retired general hammers Trump die-hards on CNN

Speaking with CNN host Pamela Brown, one of the three retired generals who contributed to an op-ed for the Washington Post warning of a possible military coup in 2024 if there is a contested presidential election result, slammed supporters of former president Donald Trump for maintaining the belief that the election was stolen.

In particular, he singled out anyone who continues to take MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his conspiracy theories seriously.

According to Ret. Gen Steven M. Anderson, he is serious about his worries about a Trump-inspired military takeover while at the same time admitting that he is a lifelong conservative.

"If you look at the extremism that has gone on within the military, you look at those that were active on the actual assault on the capitol, over 10 percent had a military background," Anderson began. "We all saw the pictures of the guys with the zip ties and helmets and marching formations into that throng. You know, there's a threat within."

"We've got some people that just haven't been educated, they haven't been found out, and they've grown empowered through, perhaps, inaction on the parts of some of our key leaders," he continued. "What we can do now is identify those people, get them out of our ranks, and train the rest of the force on Civics 101. About how our country is supposed to work, how elections work, stop listening to the pillow guy and start learning about our country and how it's actually supposed to run."

"Really quickly, just walk us through your concern about this partisan divide and how it could impact the chain of command, and why that is so concerning to you, in terms of preventing another coup attempt potentially in 2024," host Brown asked.

"Well, the big problem here is allegiance to the Constitution, versus allegiance to a leader," he remarked. "In this case, a cult-like figure like Trump. There's a lot of people in uniform that are confused about that. They think the president is something like a king, and he's not. You know, we swore an oath to the Constitution. That's how our soldiers, sailors and the Marines need to act. We're concerned that there's so much activity within the military that shows that people are ignorant of what our Constitution is really all about and they have responded to people like Trump. And when he tells them to jump, they're probably willing to do that."

