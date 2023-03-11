Trump should be 'sweating' the outcome of the E. Jean Carroll rape trial: former prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump is likely facing imminent indictment in Manhattan after an invitation to speak to a grand jury next week over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, as well as a possible indictment in Georgia on election tampering accusations, and then there are multiple investigations undertaken by special counsel Jack Smith into the Jan. 6 insurrection and stolen government documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

Bad as these potentially are, a former Brooklyn, NY prosecutor thinks the former president should focus his immediate concerns on a civil trial he is facing in New York City over writer E. Jean Carroll lawsuit alleging sexual assault in the mid-90's in a department store dressing room.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," attorney Charles Coleman Jr. claimed that, if he were the former president, he would be "sweating" the outcome of the civil trial that could have major financial and reputational consequences for the ex-president.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Maria Bartiromo may have placed Fox in more peril than other network personalities — here's why



Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Coleman explained that the admission of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape as part of the writer's case is a big blow to the former president because it shows him bragging that he can sexually assault women at will.

"I think ultimately, this is not a case that Donald Trump is sweating as much as he needs to," the ex-prosecutor told the host. "I think he should probably be paying a lot more attention to this because, it again, has greater implications, not only for around his presidential run or reputational standpoint, again, to be a distraction, but financially because it is a civil trial and there is not going to be a criminal penalty or jail time, but it could hit him in the pockets where it hurts. And there's a ruling from the judge around the 'Access Hollywood' tape -- it's not a good sign for him."



Watch below or at the link: