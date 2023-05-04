Trump snarls at E. Jean Carroll for going after 'a famous, rich and political person' like himself in fresh attack

When Donald Trump returns from his golfing expedition in Scotland and Ireland he may find himself facing an angry judge in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial taking place in a Manhattan courtroom.

According to a report from the New York Times, the former president and his lawyer Joe Tacopina have already been admonished by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan about attacks upon Carroll who has accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago in a department store dressing room.

The former president, who has so far chosen not to attend the civil trial -- and whose lawyer has stated that he won't present a defense -- did speak with Reuters Thursday and announced he could make an appearance next week, with the closing arguments scheduled for Monday.

According to Reuters, Trump stated "I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile."

He then went further and complained, "I think it’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person.”

The Times report states Trump may face the judge's "ire" after his latest outburst which came days after he called the accusations a “fraudulent & false story,” which earned Trump attorney Joe Tacopina a stern warning from the judge to rein his client in.

"Judge Kaplan told Mr. Tacopina at the time that Mr. Trump’s statements on social media were 'entirely inappropriate,' and he suggested Mr. Trump was seeking to influence the jury in the case," the Times reported. "Judge Kaplan implied that Mr. Trump could face a contempt sanction."

