Georgia DA expected to 'go big' with Trump indictment

Now that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Donald Trump on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to an adult film star and Playboy model before the 2016 election, all eyes are focused on Fulton County, Georgia, where the next shoe is poised to drop that could force the former president to make another court appearance.

According to a report from the New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be bringing a case against Trump and an assortment of aides and supporters that will be far more complex and far-reaching than the legal proceedings in New York City.

With the Times describing Trump as facing a "blizzard of legal challenges," the Georgia investigation into the former president's attempts to tamper with the 2020 presidential election results could further bog down his efforts to rise above it all and make a third run for the presidency.

The Times reports, "While nothing is certain, there are numerous signs that she may go big, with a more kaleidoscopic indictment charging not only Mr. Trump, but perhaps a dozen or more of his allies," before adding, "Nearly 20 people are already known to have been told that they are targets who could face charges, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, and David Shafer, the head of the Georgia Republican Party."

It further notes: "The wide scope of the investigation has been evident for months, and Ms. Willis has said that seeking an indictment under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, statute is an option that she is considering," the Times report added that Willis "may do so after a new grand jury begins its work in the second week of May, though nothing is set in stone. Typically, presenting such cases to a regular grand jury is a short process that takes a day or two."

Regarding using RICO to go after Trump and his associates, Willis previously stated, "RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office or law enforcement to tell the whole story. And so we use it as a tool so that they can have all the information they need to make a wise decision.”

