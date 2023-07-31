'Fani Willis in a good position' as Trump faces his 'most dangerous prosecution': legal expert
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 3: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Police say one person was killed and four others injured in the shooting and the suspect, Deion Patterson, has been captured. Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

With all eyes turning to Georgia's Fulton County this week where District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to indict Donald Trump for election tampering using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) within the next few weeks, one legal expert from Georgia believes she has a slam dunk case.

According to a report from the New Yorker, Georgia's RICO statute is rather expansive and Willis, who has deployed it in several high-profile cases previously, knows what buttons to push in the courtroom to get a conviction.

Explaining how RICO works in Georgia, Volkan Topalli, a professor of criminology at Georgia State, explained it sweeps up suspects like a "whirlpool."

“If you capture one person in the whirlpool, everyone else gets sucked in along with them,” he explained before adding that Trump's other legal issues help make the Georgia case.

IN OTHER NEWS: Elon Musk threatens to sue hate speech monitor for pointing out racists are thriving on his platform

"Georgia is the most dangerous prosecution for Trump due to the preëxisting prosecutions taking place," he told the New Yorker's Charles Bethea before adding, "Every previous and ongoing prosecution provides evidence and data and strategy to the ones that follow. So Fani Willis is in a good position here.”

Norm Eisen, who was co-counsel during Donald Trump's first impeachment agreed, saying the allegations against the former president line up nicely with Georgia's RICO law.

“It’s almost as if Trump and his alleged co-conspirators utilized Georgia’s RICO statute as a punch list for election interference in the state after the 2020 election,” he suggested.

You can read more here.

SmartNewsTrump Indictment