Trump's NY case a 'dry run' for Fulton — where the former president faces more legal peril
With Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrapping up his presentation to a Manhattan grand jury that is expected to result in an indictment against Donald Trump, down in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is keeping a close watch on what charges will be brought and how Bragg will proceed in making his case to the public.

According to a report from the Atlantic-Journal Constitution, an indictment of the former president will briefly take pressure off of Willis whose case is likely to be stronger than the Manhattan case which involves hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

As the report notes, Willis is using the New York proceedings as a "dry run" that will enable her office and local law enforcement to prepare for the inevitable attacks from Trump that could spur violence.

"Most legal analysts have argued that the Fulton case presents more legal peril to Trump. They point to the recording of the phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, during which he pressed him to 'find' 11,780 votes, as particularly damning proof," The AJC is reporting.

“The Georgia charges are far more serious and, personally, I think easier to prove. Bragg has to jump through hoops to make what Trump did in New York a felony. Should Trump be indicted in Georgia, the acts speak for themselves," explained former DeKalb County DA J. Tom Morgan.

The report adds, "the pressure wouldn’t be limited to the DA’s office. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s handling of the case has already been called into question by Trump’s lawyers, and the former president’s allies are likely to step up their attacks. McBurney left little doubt Monday about his role overseeing matters, issuing an order directing prosecutors to respond to Trump’s motion by May 1 but ignoring the former president’s recent request that he step aside."

