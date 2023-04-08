'Complete and total fear': Michael Cohen mocks Trump's 'run back' to Mar-a-Largo after booking
Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claimed the look on his former boss's face as a door slammed on him in a Manhattan courtroom was a clue into how he is taking his criminal indictment.

Speaking with the host, Cohen explained it must have been quite a blow to the former president at how few of his supporters showed up to protest his arrest and indictment on 34 felony counts.

"The one thing that, of course, that we all saw, and Donald can say whatever he wants, we all saw look on his face as the door slammed, the police officer didn't even hold the door for him as he was coming through," he told the host while smirking. "You could see the look of, not just anger, but fear, complete and total fear in his eyes."

"That is why he needed to run back immediately to Mar-a-Lardo, so that he could inflate that deflated ego of his by having what? Dinner with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and surrounded by all of those ridiculous acolytes and followers, many of whom were probably employees that filled the ballroom there where he went on to do exactly what Judge Juan Merchan told him not to do."

The former Trump lawyer went on to ridicule the low turn-out of Trump supporters in front of the courthouse, describing those who did appear as numbering in the "tens."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 04 08 2023 08 30 35 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Trump Indictment Video