'Donald Trump has to be extremely nervous' after latest Jack Smith move: ex-prosecutor

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," former prosecutor Charles Coleman Jr. grew very animated at the prospect that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may finally turn on Donald Trump after special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed him this past week.

After discussing the excerpts from the Georgia special grand jury report that indicated members believe that associates of the former president may have perjured themselves and should be indicted, Coleman explained that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears to have "something coming" soon.

However, as host Johnathan Capehart tried to warp up the interview, Coleman interrupted because, as he explained, the subpoena of Meadows is a major blow against Trump.

"We have 30 seconds left; could the {Georgia] jury find there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia have any impact on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation? His federal investigation?" host Capehart prompted.

"It could, but, quite frankly since we have very little time, I'm much more interested in talking about Mark Meadows being subpoenaed by the DOJ," Coleman told the host. "That is the biggest story this week that people are not talking about, because, he was closest to Trump, probably has the most information, and, anything he has to say, Donald Trump has to be extremely nervous about."

"I don't even know, I'm a little behind on the news, but, has he [Meadows] said whether he is going to fight that subpoena?" Capehart asked.

"I expect him to fight tooth and nail and I expect him to lose for the most part when the federal court goes and looks at his reasons for trying to resist that subpoena," the former prosecutor shot back.

Watch below or at the link: