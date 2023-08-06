'This guy is a maniac': Donald Trump lashes out at Jack Smith at event

Donald Trump Saturday night once again lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, saying he is "deranged" and "sick" at a speech.
Trump, who is currently under scrutiny for a Truth Social post deemed by some to be threatening, also came under fire Saturday for his post attacking his former V.P., Mike Pence. Pence could be a key figure in Trump's criminal trial for purportedly trying to overturn the election in 2020.
"In every poll, we are kicking Biden's a*s," Trump said. "If I wasn't, I wouldn't be under investigation by deranged Jack Smith. He's a deranged human being. You take a look at that face and you say that's a sick man, there's something wrong with him."
Trump added that he was asked to be nicer to Smith, to which he replied, "It wouldn't matter. This guy is a maniac."
Trump on Saturday also lost his bid for a delay in the criminal case.