'Real trouble': Ex-Trump lawyer says former boss opened the door to sanctions with threats

Donald Trump has opened the door for what could result in sanctions and other negative outcomes, according to the former president's White House attorney.

Jim Schultz appeared onCNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, and was asked if it's time for the judge in Trump's criminal case over an alleged election conspiracy to put her foot down. On Saturday, she denied Trump's request for a delay in that case, but didn't specifically note the threatening posts Special Counsel Jack Smith mentioned in his petition.

"Making comments about the special prosecutor, making comments about the agents involved in the case, generally speaking, is something the judge is going to look at closely every time he does it," Schultz said. "So the more he does it, the more he's going to open himself to more and more scrutiny and be subject to sanctions and other things inside of this case that could cause him real trouble."

He added:

"The judge was very clear in her initial hearing, it's a crime to intimidate witnesses, bribe witnesses, say and make threats against witnesses. That's a crime. She warned him specifically of those issues."

