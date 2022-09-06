Marco Rubio buried by Morning Joe over his latest defense of Trump stealing intel documents
Donald Trump, Marco Rubio (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

The day after Labor Day, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough dropped the hammer on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who attempted to dismiss concerns about the former president hoarding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

During an interview the Florida Republican was asked about the FBI's search of the resort that resulted in agents hauling away boxes of stolen documents a month ago, and Rubio attempted to downplay what Trump was doing by saying, "This is, really, at its core, a storage argument that they're making."

He then added, "I don't think a fight over the storage of documents is worthy of what they've done, which is a full-scale raid and then these constant leaks."

As the "Morning Joe" host noted, Rubio ignored the fact that Trump was breaking three separate laws --including obstruction -- and the documents were far from secure.

Noting that Rubio is the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Scarborough said the Florida senator knows fully well that his argument is ridiculous.

'I mean, there is no line," Scarborough told his co-hosts. "Marco Rubio was running the Senate Intel Committee, so you have Marco Rubio saying, top secret documents are only at risk if they're mishandled by Democrats. Top secret documents mishandled and actually taken, removed from a government office, removed from the White House and illegally, improperly hidden at Mar-a-Lago, even after the FBI negotiates and tries to get them all back, it just doesn't matter. So, again, is there any line? No, there's no line."

"Now it's a storage issue?" he later added. "No, it's not a storage issue. Nobody ever believed it was a storage issue. Marco Rubio never believed it was a storage issue. If you take top secret documents out of a government building, Marco Rubio would be the first person to say, like me in the past, you go to jail. You go to jail."

"The hell with institutions, according to people like Marco Rubio. The hell with top secret documents, the hell with the FBI, the hell with the CIA the hell with the Justice Department, the hell with the rule of law," he added.

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 09 06 2022 06 29 36 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video