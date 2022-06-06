Michigan investigators 'widen' their probe into Trump allies' voting system breaches: report

Investigators have expanded their probe of efforts by Donald Trump's allies to break into voting equipment searching for evidence to prove his lies about his election loss.

State police have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election records in at least three Michigan towns and one county in the last six weeks as they investigate a possible breach in the largely conservative Lake Township, which is one of at least 17 similar incidents nationwide, reported Reuters.

“If there is coordination, whether it's among those in our state or reaching up to a national level, we can determine that and then we can seek accountability for all involved," said Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.

The search warrants also authorized state police to seize election equipment in Irving Township and Richfield County, where one official told investigators he gave two vote-counting tabulators to a "third party" who kept them for several weeks and the county clerk admitted she had also given her equipment to unauthorized people.



Trump won all the counties where the breaches were allegedly attempted, but some Republican local officials, such as Barry County sheriff Dar Leaf, are still pursuing the former president's claims of election fraud, of which the GOP-led state Senate found no evidence during their own investigation.