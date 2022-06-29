Trump wanted to see Mike Pence and members of Congress ‘killed or taken hostage’: presidential historian
New testimony shows former President Donald Trump directed his supporters to the U.S. Capitol to attempt a violent coup, according to a presidential historian.

Historian Michael Beschloss told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson had revealed shocking evidence that the former president was risking "mass assassinations" of Vice President Mike Pence and Congress members in his attempt to violently overturn his election loss on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Everything that [Richard] Nixon did in the 1970s is put in the shade by what we have seen here," Beschloss said. "Nixon didn't send armed terrorists up to the Capitol, and by everything that we are learning now what Donald Trump wanted to see on the 6th of January was violence. There's every sign that he wanted to see members of Congress shot or killed or taken hostage, including his vice president, who, of course, is the president of the Senate."

"Have we ever seen a president do 100th of that in the whole history of the United States?" he added. "Historically, every other president is in one category. Donald Trump is in a category of his own."

