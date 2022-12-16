Trump snarls at McConnell with accusation of a 'total betrayal of the great voters of America'

Hours after Donald Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith for expanding his investigation into Georgia where the former president is under grand jury scrutiny over allegations of election tampering, Trump hit out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

With the Kentucky Republican working diligently with Democrats to pass an omnibus bill, Trump questioned why the GOP leader is helping the Democrats with the GOP about to take control of the House.

On Truth Social -- where just 24 hours ago the former president was pushing $99 digital trading cards to his followers -- Trump bitterly singled out the GOP leader.

"Mitch McConnell has the power to get everything Republicans want, yet he’s giving it all away to the Democrats. Why would he do that?" Trump questioned.

He then added, "The 'Omnibus' they’re working on is a disaster for our Country, and will further destroy our economy. It is yet another total betrayal of the great voters of America. Republicans have to stay strong and wait to negotiate a proper spending bill, and the debt ceiling, after taking control of the House on January 3rd!"