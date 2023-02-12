'He loses': Trump's latest subpoena battle is doomed to failure
Reacting to a report that attorneys for Donald Trump will fight the subpoena given to former vice president Mike Pence by special counsel Jack Smith, a former federal prosecutor claimed the former president's battle on Pence's behalf is doomed to failure.

Speaking with host Katie Phang, attorney Cynthia Alksne bluntly dismissed Trump's legal team's plan and stated "They will lose."

"Does Trump win or lose this legal battle?" host Phang asked about the assertion of executive privilege expected to be made by Trump's legal team

"He loses, I don't think there's any question," Alksne shot back. "Not only did he lose the archives case that you mentioned, in short, but he also lost [Pence advisor] Greg Jacob and [Patrick] Philbin and [Pat] Cipollone. It is eventually going nowhere."

"The problem is it is yet another delay tactic by Trump," she continued. "But remember there are a lot of things that Pence can testify to that had nothing to do with executive privilege. There are conversations with people outside the White House having to do with the pressure campaign on him and whatever communication he had with people outside the White House, he can testify to that right away."

"But I do expect that the Trump people will make every effort to delay this, and ultimately they will lose," she added.

