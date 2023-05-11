Trump once again showed he's 'Putin's dream' American president: Morning Joe guest

Donald Trump was noticeably noncommittal about his position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and national security expert Tom Nichols said he would give Vladimir Putin everything he wanted if re-elected as president.

The ex-president -- who was impeached in 2019 for an extortion scheme involving Ukraine -- told a town hall audience assembled by CNN that he wanted the killing to stop but refused to say who should prevail in the war, and Nichols told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that was an ominous sign.

"It's Putin's dream to have an unhinged, sociopathic ignoramus in the White House," Nichols said. "Trump's only criticism last night was Putin blundered into Ukraine when he was asked, 'What criticism do you have.' 'Well, that he went in at all.' Wouldn't call him a war criminal, wouldn't call him out for any of the things that Russia is doing. Both sides of the conflict, effortlessly talked about, well, when buildings are destroyed, people are killed, as if buildings are getting destroyed from the sea somehow. Of course, Putin wants this guy back in, not only because it'd strengthen Putin's hand in Europe and Ukraine and in Russia, but because it would be disastrous for the United States to have this emotionally disordered, I'll say it again, this emotionally disordered sociopath returning to the White House. That would be, you know, the end of NATO. It would put another final -- maybe not a final nail, but one more nail in the coffin of American leadership around the world."

"You know, Putin has to be to be sitting there with a Trump '24 mug on his desk, hoping against all hope that Trump is going to make it," Nichols added. "Even if Trump doesn't get elected, I think Putin is going to really enjoy the chaos that's going to come from having Donald Trump unleashed on the national scene again, because Trump is an attention seeker, and he puts America on its back foot. The fact we're sitting here talking about this, you know, pathetic man, yet again, instead of important problems that face the American republic. Again, the guy is Putin's dream."



