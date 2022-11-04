MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was astonished by Donald Trump's boasts about understanding the coronavirus "genetically" because his uncle had been a scientist.

Journalist Bob Woodward appeared Friday on "Morning Joe," where he shared some of his voluminous recordings of Trump interviews, including one where the former president claimed to have special knowledge about the Covid-19 pandemic due to his relationship with John Trump, an electrical engineer and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"That is something that you would slowly back away from, if they were talking to you that way on the street," Scarborough said. "That's somebody that is just so detached from reality."

Co-host Willie Geist agreed, saying the recordings were worrisome.

"Call the relatives, it's time to sit down with dad," Geist said.

