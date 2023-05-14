Trump ignores Melania in 'Lunatics and Maniacs' Mother's Day post

Donald Trump, fresh off of being convicted of sexual assault and defamation in a Manhattan courtroom, issued a bizarre Mother's Day wishes post on Sunday in which he found time to attack his perceived enemies while ignoring his wife Melania, mother of his youngest son Barron.

The day after his Iowa campaign rally was postponed due to inclement weather that didn't deter Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) from making teh rounds, the former president used his Truth Social account to celebrate the day in typical Trump fashion.

"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," he wrote.

That was followed with, "Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!"

The former president did not mention Melania with his follow-up post, instead writing, "Rob DeSanctimonious and his poll numbers are dropping like a rock - I would almost be inclined to say, these are record “falls.” The question: Is “Rob” just young, inexperienced and naive or, more troubling, is he a fool who has no idea what he is doing. We already have one of those in office, we don’t need another one. MAGA!"