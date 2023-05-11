'Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight': Donald Trump hails town hall's audience
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Wednesday night took a victory lap on social media following his town hall hosted by CNN in New Hampshire.

During the primetime event, the former president claimed the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection was "a beautiful day," said that he had the "right" to take and keep confidential documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, and lashed out by calling the host, Kaitlan Collins, a "nasty person." The network itself was also criticized for giving a platform to election lies and other misinformation.

Trump took to Truth Social, his own social media platform which he launched after being banned from several others and which he reported brought in around $201 in profits, to heap praise upon the supportive audience at the event. Throughout the town hall, the audience could be heard laughing at Trump's jokes about sexual abuse victim E. Jean Carroll and cheering election fraud claims.

"Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight," Trump wrote afterward. "The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. Thank you!"

Prior to the event, CNN had been called irresponsible and accused of packing the town hall with 400 "sympathetic" voters.

