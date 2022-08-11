‘Trump should watch his back’ because Mar-A-Lago search shows ‘his buddies could be wearing a wire’: Barbara McQuade

An informant reportedly told the FBI where they could find classified documents Donald Trump had stashed away at Mar-A-Lago, and now the former president is purportedly consumed by mistrust.
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Trump's private club in Florida, which was reportedly prompted by a confidential human source, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the ex-president is taking a close look around his inner circle.
"Who told the FBI what documents Trump was hiding and where they were located?" the "Morning Joe" host said. "Trump world is reportedly trying to figure out who flipped ... Donald Trump is worried he may have a rat or multiple rats in his midst. He is wondering if his phones are tapped, or even if his buddies could be wearing a wire."
Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade agreed that Trump should be concerned about his allies providing information to investigators as multiple cases move forward against him.
"If this is an ongoing investigation, as it appears to be, then it would be appropriate to continue to collect evidence," McQuade said. "So the ways those are done are through listening devices, surveillance techniques, confidential informants, consensual monitoring. To use those techniques requires court oversight. They're not planting bugs on their own, they're not tapping his phones without great scrutiny by a court. So just as we saw for this search, it required a court to review and determine whether there was probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed and that evidence of that crime would be found on the scene."
"To engage in any of the other investigative techniques would also require court oversight," she added, "so I'm sure Merrick Garland is doing this by the book. He has told us so. By all appearances, he is doing so. But I think you're right, if we know there is an informant who shared this information -- which is not surprising. It is often the way that the government learns about misconduct in cases, someone who is close to the wrongdoer shares that information. But i think Donald Trump does need to watch his back. Sound like the rats are fleeing the ship."
