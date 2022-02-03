Trump knew he lost Wisconsin -- and newly revealed memos prove it: election law expert
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

The timing of a newly revealed memo indicates that Donald Trump knew he lost the election in Wisconsin -- but intended to overturn the results, according to one expert.

The New York Times obtained memos that shows Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman intended to exploit ambiguities in the Electoral Count Act to overturn his loss, but election law expert David Becker said the timing showed the twice-impeached one-term president was aware his team's legal claims were false.

"Important to note that the same day the Trump campaign sent a memo to WI seeking to overturn the will of WI voters, 11/18, was the deadline for Trump to demand a statewide recount, which he declined to do," said Becker, the executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

WATCH: 'There seems to be a shift and Trump is sensing it': Morning Joe sees evidence the GOP is moving on

"And it was 2 weeks before WI’s deadline to certify the election," Becker added. "In essence, what this reporting demonstrates is that Trump was trying to overturn results that weren’t even certified yet, and which he didn’t think were worthy of statewide recount."

SmartNews