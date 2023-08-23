Eastman attorney put on the spot over 60 election fraud courthouse failures

During an appearance on CNN early Wednesday, the attorney for Donald Trump's former lawyer John Eastman was put on the spot after his client told reporters minutes after being arrested that he was "absolutely" sure there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday the lawyer, accused of playing a major part in the scheme to pull together fake electors to hand the election to Trump, was asked, "Do you still think the election was stolen?" He replied, "Absolutely. No question, no question at all."

That came after Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University Law School in California – who is facing disbarment – was booked at the Fulton County jail on racketeering charges.

While offering up a spirited defense of his client whom he believes is being prosecuted for offering a legal opinion, CNN host Victor Blackwell asked lawyer Charles Burnham about his client's latest election fraud claims.

"Your client still believes that election was stolen," the CNN host began. "Dozens of cases filed, they went nowhere, there's no evidence of widespread fraud. How much does that belief impact how you will defend him against these charges in Florida?"

"Well, I think there are two things, "Burnham replied. "One, as a former public defender myself, believe me, the courts can get things wrong. But more importantly ---."

"Sixty times?" Blackwell interrupted and then repeated, "Sixty times," referring to the amount of challenges to the election result that were unsuccessfully made in court.

"Oh, sure," Burnham replied with a brief laugh. "And what Dr. Eastman focused on was not so much the fraud aspect of this, but illegality which means that not necessarily criminal fraud but votes being cast in violation of the manner of the election prescribed by the state legislature."

