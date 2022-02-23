Scandal-plagued GOP candidate spotted at Mar-a-Lago after Trump made 'disparaging comments about him': report

On Tuesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now running for Senate, was spotted at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida.

This comes after former Trump, who reportedly initially gave his blessing for Greitens to enter the race, has turned on him and privately fumed that he could jeopardize Republican chances of holding Missouri's Senate seat if he wins the nomination.

Greitens, who began his political career as an ally of former Vice President Mike Pence, was explosively forced from office in 2018 after allegations of an abusive secret sexual engagement. Trump, who ironically himself has been repeatedly accused of rape and sexual misconduct, reportedly fretted about this scandal, telling an associate, “What kind of guy ties a woman up in the basement against her will?”

Greitens is one of many Republicans vying for the nomination for the open Senate seat in Missouri. Another controversial figure in the race is Mark McCloskey, a personal injury attorney pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson after he and his wife brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis.