Missouri GOP Senate leader slams 'mentally unstable' Eric Greitens over 'RINO hunt' ad
Eric Greitens (Screen cap)

Missouri's Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden appeared on CNN Tuesday to slam GOP Senate hopeful Eric Greitens for putting out an ad this week that promotes "hunting" other Republicans who are not loyal to the agenda of former President Donald Trump.

While talking with host Brianna Keilar, Rowden explained why he contacted law enforcement after the release of Greitens's ad, which features the candidate waving around a gun and threatening to hunt down "RINOS," which is an acronym for "Republicans in Name Only."

"Former Governor Greitens had been in a custody dispute in my home county of Boone County, he may be there even this week," Rowden explained. "He's accused of abusing his wife and kids. In my hometown where the court proceedings are happening, there are folks who don't feel safe."

Rowden then went on to explain how Greitens has a long history of troubling behavior.

READ MORE: GOP base is 'fully radicalized' and wants political opponents 'destroyed or killed': former Republican lawmaker

"I think this is an ongoing record, ongoing pattern of just being mentally unstable," he said. "This is just another in a long line of issues that the former governor has had. We wanted to make sure that we were serious about it. Some of the other rhetoric we got from followers is clearly out of bounds. and we want to take this seriously."

Keilar then asked Rowden if he believed Greitens is a threat to hurt other people.

"I think he's in the middle of his custody dispute with his ex-wife regarding potentially abusing her, potentially abusing his kids," he said. "You know, I think that there's any number of things that can come from that and I think it's a serious thing for us to take seriously."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Missouri GOP Senate leader slams 'mentally unstable' Eric Greitens over 'RINO hunt' ad www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video