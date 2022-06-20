Missouri Senate leader calls Highway Patrol after Eric Greitens' threatening campaign ad

Missouri Republican Eric Greitens put up a campaign video that called on supporters of former President Donald Trump to go "hunting" for non-Trump GOP officials. Now the Senate Minority Leader is contacting the Highway Patrol about the matter, the Kansas City Star reported.

With a gun slung over his shoulder, Greitens cites "RINO" season, RINO stands for "Republicans in name only," and is a term often used by Trump to attack members of his own party willing to oppose him.

"We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hope that former Gov. Greitens finds the help he needs,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted on Monday. "Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric."

Greitens was accused by his mistress of an unwanted sexual encounter in which he abused her, tied her up and took photos of her that he later attempted to blackmail her. He had previously said that "there was no violence” and "no threat of violence" in what he has claimed was a consensual extramarital affair. He was ultimately forced to resign in disgrace, but is now running for U.S. Senate.

Another Twitter account called @Greitens_Eric, had tweeted to Rowden, as well as Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) and others saying, "we’ve got our permit and we’re coming for you."

According to the Star, Greitens’ campaign manager Dylan Johnson tweeted "Give me a break. This account obviously has nothing to do with @EricGreitens or the @TeamGreitens campaign."



As one anti-gun Virginia man learned, he faced five years in prison for each violent tweet.

Twitter also says that it has a no-tolerance policy for violent threats on the platform, but by Monday afternoon they'd only flagged the candidate.



