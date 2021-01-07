Facebook removes Trump rally videos where he expresses support for his insurrectionists: report

Technology companies on Wednesday took efforts to limit the ability of Donald Trump to foment violence after his supporters stormed the capitol in a fatal riot.

Twitter took down two tweets from Trump and locked him out of his account for at least 12 hours -- while threatening a permanent ban.

Mike Issac of The New York Times posted a memo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent on Wednesday.

"This is a dark moment in our nation's history, and I know many of you are frightened and concerned about what's happening in Washington, DC. I'm personally saddened by this mob violence -- which is exactly what this is," Zuckerberg wrote of the Trump supporters refusing to accept the fact he lost the 2020 election.

"We removed the recent video of President Trump's remarks expressing support for the people causing the violence," Zuckerberg wrote.

He was presumably referring to a video Trump posted after the rioting began.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt," Trump said, empathizing with the insurrectionists.

"We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump falsely claimed. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

"So go home, we love you," he said of the rioters. "You're very special."







