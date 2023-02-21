Fake Trump elector leads push to take over Atlanta area elections: report
Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer (in sweater vest) is one of the so-called fake electors subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Shafer attended a December 2020 rally in support of former President Donald Trump. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

A movement in the northern suburbs of Atlanta is seeking to strip election administration powers from officials in Fulton County — and one of the leaders of this push is a Republican who signed on as one of the fake Trump "electors" in Georgia, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

"The cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell are planning for the possibility of running their own elections this fall. The city of Milton already voted to approve the change," reported Mark Niesse and Adrianne Murchison. "The idea sprung from a Milton committee that included city officials and two residents: Mark Amick, one of 16 Republicans who tried to award Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump in 2020, and Lisa Cauley, the president of Fulton County Republican Women. Neither returned messages seeking comment."

Republicans have previously tried to make moves to take over administration of elections in heavily Democratic Fulton County. In 2021, GOP officials requested a review of election officials' performance in the area, the first step to doing so under Georgia laws.

Former President Donald Trump has famously pushed conspiracy theories about his election loss in Georgia in 2020, and even tried unsuccessfully to pressure GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" around 12,000 votes so he could be declared the winner of the state.

READ MORE: 'Really sick' Marjorie Taylor Greene 'hates Americans': Morning Joe

That call, as well as the false electors scheme, have been under review by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of a broad criminal investigation into election interference in the state.

The investigation of Willis' special grand jury recently concluded. The full report has not been made public, although some details have been released, including that prosecutors have credible evidence one witness lied under oath during the investigation.

SmartNews