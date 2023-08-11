Fani Willis 'has evidence to charge multiple' Trump allies with breaching voting machines: report

A new report from The Guardian's Hugo Lowell claims that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enough "evidence to charge multiple" Trump allies with breaching voting machines in the state.

Two sources tell The Guardian that several of Trump's allies could get hit with felony computer trespass charges as soon as next week, although the list of charges and defendants has yet to be finalized.

"Prosecutors have taken a special interest in the breach of voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, by Trump allies because of the brazen nature of the operation and the possibility that Trump was aware that his allies intended to covertly gain access to the machines," writes Lowell. "In a series of particularly notable incidents, forensics experts hired by Trump allies copied data from virtually every part of the voting system, which is used statewide in Georgia, before uploading them to a password-protected website that could be accessed by 2020 election deniers."

Trump, who has already been indicted three separate times, is likely facing a fourth indictment next week in Fulton County for his efforts to overturn his loss in the Peach State to President Joe Biden.

While special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump for his efforts to illegally remain in power was narrowly constructed to zero in on a few key offenses, Willis' indictments are expected to be a sprawling affair that will charge multiple people with participating in a racketeering conspiracy.



