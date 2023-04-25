George Conway explains what might be taking Georgia prosecutors so long in Trump election case

On Tuesday, George Conway explained what might be taking so long for Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to bring charges against Donald Trump in the Georgia election case.

The prosecutor sent a letter to the county sheriff saying she expected to announce the charging decisions between July 11 and Sept. 1, saying she wanted to give law enforcement time to prepare for possible unrest and violence, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wondered why she would wait so long.

"We had a grand jury impaneled, they came back with multiple suggestions for indictments," the "Morning Joe" host said. "She continues to delay, and again, what's the problem with that? First of all, they'd had all the evidence for a really long time. Secondly, the closer this comes to election season, the more political it looks, the more politicized it will be. Again, I just have absolutely no idea why this has not been, why this indictment hasn't been dropped a long time ago. It is one of the most serious of the charges against Donald Trump, and it appears to be, at least on the surface, one of the easiest to prove."

Conway said the case was not quite as simple as was suggested by a recording of the infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" exactly the number of votes he needed to overcome his election loss in the state.

"I, too, agree that I would rather see the case brought sooner rather than later, because I really think it's not helpful to have these cases brought too close to the silly season, the election season," Conway said. "That being said, it's not quite as simple a case as you have just made it out to be. If it were just about that one phone call, I would agree with you. That phone call, I think, was pretty damning evidence that Raffensperger recorded about Trump trying to coerce him into finding the exact number of votes, but there's a lot of other things."

"The fake electors are a big issue, and we've seen papers recently that show there may be some of those, it may be that some of those fake electors are flipping on one another," Conway added. "That's a big development. That's something that's worth her pursuing."



Watch the segment below or at this link.

