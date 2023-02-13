Fani Willis won't appeal judge's decision to release redacted Trump grand jury report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday raised no objections to Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney's decision to release sections of a special grand jury report on President Donald Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Tamar Hallerman, Willis said she was satisfied with McBurney's ruling, which she described as "legally sound and consistent with my request" to not jeopardize her ability to bring criminal charges based on the grand jury's work.

With Willis raising no objections, this means that some portions of the report will be released on Thursday, February 16.

In his decision released on Monday morning, McBurney ruled that three portions of the special grand jury's report are of public interest and can be safely released without fear of harming prospective defendants' ability to receive a fair trial: The introduction, the conclusion, and a section where the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

The release of this section of the report is sure to set off speculation about who may have lied during testimony, as it will not reveal the identifies of the witnesses who potentially perjured themselves.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which included setting up a slate of fake electors who would vote for Trump instead of President Joe Biden, as well as an infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he encouraged the Republican official to "find" the 12,000 votes he needed to overtake Biden in the state.