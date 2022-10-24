‘He’s toxic’: Morning Joe says there’s still time for Trump to torpedo GOP’s midterm chances
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the continuing revelations about former President Donald Trump's handling of top-secret government documents could imperil Republican chances in next month's elections.

The "Morning Joe" host said the scandal hasn't broken through to GOP voters yet, but he said there was still time for the former president to undermine his party in the midterm election.

"We sit here right now saying, how can he get away with this?" Scarborough said. "I don't think he is. I don't think he is because we have laws in this country, we're a nation of laws. I think we're finding no person is above the law, so justice will be served. I think the great mystery to us politically is why people don't give a damn about this if they support Republican candidates -- oh, it's much ado about nothing, when anybody else doing this would be put in jail and when they were all screaming five years ago, lock her up. Six years ago, lock her up, for Hillary Clinton doing far far less than this."

"Any day spent talking about Donald Trump is a day Republicans are losing," Scarborough continued. "Any day you spend talking about Joe Biden is a day Democrats are losing, and I think we have seen over the past couple of weeks, Donald Trump mentioned less because, you know, there haven't been as many news reports about regarding the Jan. 6 committee or regarding other things he's stayed active in."

READ MORE: 'Aggressive' Jan. 6 Committee Trump subpoena 'reads like a prosecutor's closing argument': CNN legal analyst

"He's toxic," Scarborough added. "Donald Trump is now toxic to a large enough number of voters in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Atlanta, suburbs of Detroit, Milwaukee, suburbs of Phoenix, all the places that really move elections in swing states, and so there will be at some point where it's obvious to Republicans that I believe if this guy runs, he's toxic, he's going to lose for them, and they have to move on."

Watch the video below or at this link.

10 24 2022 06 34 14 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video