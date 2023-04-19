'It didn't sting enough': The View disappointed in Fox settlement — but hold out hope other lawsuits will lead to mass firings

The co-hosts of "The View" wanted more out of the settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News.

The amount was about half of what Dominion sought in its defamation lawsuit, and there will be no public apology or disclaimer on the network. In the statement after the announcement, Dominion lawyers called it "accountability," which they said was their goal from the beginning.

"Lies have consequences for our democracy to endure for another 250 years, and hopefully much longer," the lawyer said outside of the courthouse Tuesday. "We must share a commitment to facts."

"Good luck with that," quipped Joy Behar as the ladies began their Wednesday discussion.

Whoopi Goldberg noted that it was revealed in the discovery documents and depositions that it was overwhelmingly known Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but they continued to platform the lies anyway.

"Should they have had to go onto their own network and say, look, yes, we lied to y'all? And we knew it and we had to pay this money because we lied to y'all," asked Goldberg.

All of the co-hosts agreed.

"What was the point of all of this?" Goldberg complained.

"That's my biggest problem with it," Sunny Hostin explained, "because we already know the Fox News viewer exclusively gets his or her news from Fox News on air. They don't read other newspapers, they don't get news from any other outlet. So, the fact that the New York Times is covering it and CNN is covering it, that's fine. But they need to be able to get on air and tell their viewers, 'You can't trust us. We lied to you. We affected our very democracy. Some of our anchors can't be trusted.' And they needed to say that. To me, anything under $1 billion, I don't think sends the right message because Rupert Murdoch has, every year, I think it's $2.9 billion pro forma earnings, and he still has $4 billion in cash as of February. In my view, it didn't sting enough for what they actually did."

Behar agreed, saying that she, too, wanted to hear Tucker Carlson admit he was a liar. She agreed she was disappointed, but is holding out hope for other lawsuits like those at Newsmax, OAN and the Smartmatic lawsuit against Fox News.

"If Rupert wanted to maintain any integrity, he's fire Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity," she said.

Hostin agreed that it would send a "real message."

Goldberg was similarly annoyed "that they don't have to say it out loud. Like you're hoping people will read the deposition. I wanted them to have to say, 'We lied. And we knew we were lying but we lied anyway.'"

All of the other women agreed.

In a statement after the settlement, Fox News said that it still maintains journalistic standards, prompting CNN's Jake Tapper to crack up.

See the full discussion below or at the link here.



