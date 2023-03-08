Ex-GOP strategist nails Fox over internal convos that betray 'the final lie of Trumpism'

All of the exhibits in the Dominion Voting Systems vs. Fox News case were revealed publicly on Tuesday, and many of the top conservative personalities disparaged Donald Trump and expressed their glee that they wouldn't have to deal with him anymore after the 2020 loss.

While there were a number of conversations revealed from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham and even the top of News Corp. Rupert Murdoch. But the big picture of the exhibits, according to former Republican strategist Tim Miller, is that the network's fact-checker was a target among the biggest opinion hosts at the network who worked to get her fired because they didn't like what she revealed.

"You assume she has friends at the network," said Miller. "There would be other reporters there who looked at the texts saying, 'Oh, my goodness, if I put out an inconvenient fact, they will come for my job.' That goes beyond just what is happening on the television screen. That goes beyond lying to the audience. That's like — we're trying to enact retribution behind the scenes to people that tell the truth to the audience."

The other email that he found most "astonishing" that shows the bigger picture that isn't being discussed is Carlson admitting he hates Donald Trump and he'll be grateful they don't have to carry the water for him anymore.

"Tucker said these last four years, 'We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But, come on, there isn't really an upside to Trump,'" read Miller. "I mean, that reveal like betrays the final lie of Trumpism and of all these guys, right? All these times — we all knew they hated Trump behind the scenes. That's not new news. There has been leaks about that forever. They privately despised Trump and think he's an idiot. The notion that they always held onto was that the tweets might be mad, he might be a bigot, he might be stupid, but there are policies we like. Here's Tucker admitting even that part's a lie. It's been a complete disaster. There's no upside to Trump. I thought that was the one kind of new revealing moment on top of what we all knew about their corruption is that the whole thing is a charade."

