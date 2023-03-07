'This is the next big lie': Ex-FBI counter-intel official shreds Fox’s Jan. 6 documentary

The footage aired on Fox from Jan. 6, 2021, is being called "the next big lie," according to former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi, who was the assistant director for counterintelligence and now host a podcast called "The Bureau."

Claiming it was a "documentary," Tucker Carlson showed selectively edited video of the U.S. Capitol before the attack attempting to prove that nothing happened on Jan. 6, and imply it was a "false flag."

It was something that Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) compared to the calm before the storm on Sept. 11, 2001, said Figliuzzi.

"To say that 1/6 was 'mostly peaceful' is like saying that Flight 11 on 9/11 was mostly peaceful … until it crashed into the World Trade Center," tweeted Goldman.

"You know, we heard the term 'big lie' so often with regard to the claims of the 'fraudulent' presidential election, but this is the next big lie, that Jan. 6, didn't happen. It wasn't violence. It was fabricated, ginned up, fabricated by the government, people are political prisoners," said Figliuzzi. "Now, I want to point a couple of things out. First of all, it is dangerous. It could lead to yet another attack, but there is also a macro-strategy here, which is, you know, we have a former president who is under investigation for his role in inciting the very violence that happened on Jan. 6. And what Fox News seems to be implying is any prosecution of a former president or high ranking official for that kind of violence is bogus because that never happened. So, what we're seeing here in selective editing is not just a calm before the storm, but a calm minus the storm."

He continued by saying that there are a number of Americans that live in a "rabbit hole" with Tucker Carlson that Jan. 6 was largely non-violent. This week, the Justice Department reached its 1,000th arrest from Jan. 6.

"By the way, the guy that was featured so prominently with Tucker last night, the 'Qanon Shaman,' he pled guilty to the charges against him and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for him to have a new trial," Figliuzzi explained. The man, Jacob Chansley, attempted to appeal his guilty plea. He then dropped it about eight months later. "He didn't have a trial because he conceded he did what he was charged with and he regrets doing it."

"I was wrong for entering the Capitol," Chansley said in a statement of remorse. "I have no excuse. No excuse whatsoever. My behavior’s indefensible. But I'm in no way, shape or form a violent criminal. I'm not an insurrectionist."

"The notion that is out there is that the Capitol Police let everybody in. There is no idea they committed any crime and this is all a sham," Figliuzzi continued. "The reality is six Capitol Police officers had been dismissed for their conduct that day, and many of the officers were trying to survive by not doing battle with a greatly larger crowd than the police officers could match."

Fox is already facing one hefty lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging they lied about the company as part of a 2020 conspiracy attempting to placate right-wing viewers to make more money.

